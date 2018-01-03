Daesh Sympathizer Takes Selfies on New York's Snow-Covered Streets

The jihadist group has previously threatened to carry out attacks on US soil, posting images of New York’s Times Square on one of the group’s popular messenger accounts.

While such threats have become commonplace, a jihadi selfie on the streets of the Big Apple is something new. The photo shows a man wearing a Daesh-branded (ISIS) scarf, which covers his face, outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Another image shows an Islamic State supporter holding a phone with the group’s flag in front of the World Trade Center, which was the main target in the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

Experts have, however, said that the disturbing selfie might be computer-generated.

The threats come after US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The messages spread by Daesh were entitled “ISIS in Manhattan” and “Wait for us” and reportedly said: "The recognition of your dog 'Trump' (sic) Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will make us recognize explosives as the capital of your country."

The group has released terrifying posters, depicting Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on their knees in front of a jihadi executioner with the Al-Aqsa mosque (which is considered one of the holiest sites for Muslims) in the background.