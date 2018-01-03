Senior French Daesh Recruiter Found in Kurdish Refugee Camp in Syria - Reports

"I talked to my daughter at the end of last week. She is being held at the Kurdish camp for refugees, she is being interrogated and tortured," the woman told the Ouest-France newspaper on Tuesday.
Koenig, 33, reportedly adopted radical Islamist ideology being influenced by her first husband, who has an Algerian background. In 2012, she left France for Syria leaving two children and recruited at least 200 French citizens to fight for Daesh. Koenig, who changed her name for Ummu Tawwab, also called for attacks on French government facilities and servicemen.
