Hanging Up the Gloves: Longest Serving Republican in US Senate Retires

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Orrin Hatch, the longest serving Republican in the US Senate, announced his retirement in a video statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

“I was an amateur boxer in my youth and I brought that fighting spirit to Washington," Hatch said. "But every good boxer knows when to hang up the gloves. After much prayer and deliberation with family and friends I have decided to retire at the end of this term.”

Hatch, 83, served in the US Senate for 42 years. His resignation comes amid widespread speculation that former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney could run for Hatch's Senate seat.

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst Trump Signs $1.5 Trillion US Tax Bill Into Law

According to US media reports, Orrin Hatch was under constant pressure by US President Donald Trump because it was assumed Hatch would seek reelection, blocking the way for the return of fellow Republican and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

The veteran US senator decided to retire just weeks after Trump signed a massive tax overhaul bill, legislation that capped Hatch's long career. Hatch actively assisted in the writing of the tax plan as chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

The senator also played a key role in reducing the size of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in the US state of Utah.