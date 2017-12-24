Man in Gas Mask With Machete Reportedly Injures 8 in Los Angeles (PHOTO)

Nine people have been injured as a result of the incident, including the attacker himself. Those injured were taken to local hospitals, according to the Daily Star.

A machete-wielding man in a gas mask has attacked people in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, according to reports.

The Sunday Express cited eyewitnesses describing the policemen who arrived at the scene, opened fire on the criminal, and wounded him.

The incident occurred overnight on December 24 in Canoga Park. The causes and circumstances of the attack are being established.

Officer Involved Shooting CanogaPark @LAPD shoots suspect armed with machete and wearing a gas mask. pic.twitter.com/XulmuYH2B1 — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) 24 декабря 2017 г.