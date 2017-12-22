FBI, US Homeland Security Urge Americans to Be Vigilant During Holiday Season

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The FBI and US Department of Homeland Security are urging Americans to stay on alert over Christmas and New Year’s holidays in light of the recently attempted terror attack in New York City, according to a joint public announcement released on Friday.

"While we are not aware of any specific, credible threats at this time, the recent attempted attack in New York is a reminder that we must remain vigilant," the announcement said.

Holiday travelers in the United States should keep watch and help prevent terrorist attacks, it added.

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid Five Latest Attacks in New York City

High-security alerts in NY caused by the incident that took place on December 11, when Akayed Ullah, 27, detonated a bomb inside a New York City subway passageway near the Port Authority Bus Terminal, injuring three people. The authorities said the explosion was a terrorism-related attack.

Deputy Police Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller told reporters Ullah was wearing a self-made explosive device that resembled a pipe bomb, attached to his body with velcro and zip ties. The device malfunctioned and went off prematurely.

Ullah admitted he was radicalized online by Daesh (outlawed in Russia).