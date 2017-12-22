FBI, US Homeland Security Urge Americans to Be Vigilant During Holiday Season

"While we are not aware of any specific, credible threats at this time, the recent attempted attack in New York is a reminder that we must remain vigilant," the announcement said.
This holiday season, do your part to keep the festivities safe for everyone. If you See Something, Say Something: https://t.co/v1mxe4XCMA #seesay #protectyoureveryday pic.twitter.com/vYyFFKEqVv— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) 21 декабря 2017 г.
Holiday travelers in the United States should keep watch and help prevent terrorist attacks, it added.
Deputy Police Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller told reporters Ullah was wearing a self-made explosive device that resembled a pipe bomb, attached to his body with velcro and zip ties. The device malfunctioned and went off prematurely.
Ullah admitted he was radicalized online by Daesh (outlawed in Russia).
All comments
Show new comments (0)