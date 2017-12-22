Register
18:33 GMT +323 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The masthead of U.S. President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump Twitter account is seen on July 11, 2017

    #FNN, Kim Jong-un, Covfefe, Saudis: President Donald Trump's Top Tweets in 2017

    © REUTERS/ @realDonaldTrump
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In retrospect, 2017 may go down as the first year Twitter superseded press conferences as the primary means by which the US President communicated with the US public and media, and the world. Rather than rely on traditional methods, such as press conferences or televized oval office addresses, Donald Trump has chosen leverage the social network.

    The leader has even gone so far as to announce new policies on the platform, endorse candidates, and slam foes national and international — and such efforts have often proven highly controversial. Supporters and detractors alike have retweeted his social media outpourings enthusiastically, hundreds of thousands of times. Here are the most "popular" Trump tweets of 2017.

     1. Wrestler Trump

    Far and away the most retweeted in 2017 was a tweet slamming US cable news channel CNN.

    In 2007, Trump, then merely a property tycoon, was the star of a storyline on WWE programming — his involvement with the wrestling promotion culminated with him attacking proprietor Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania, the company's flagship show.

    A supporter of the President seized the opportunity to create a meme, replacing McMahon's head with the CNN logo — and Trump seemingly liked it so much he tweeted it out himself.

    ​Many criticized the move, with some hysterically suggesting it effectively endorsed violence against journalists.

    Nonetheless, it was not the first time Trump had used Twitter to attack the media in general, and CNN specifically — and it would not be the last.

    2. ‘Short and Fat'

    Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have been perhaps more strained than ever since Trump took office in January, with the President suggesting in August he was ready to rain down "fire and fury, the likes of which the world has never seen before" on North Korea.

    The war of words has not abated since, but one barb allegedly levelled by the state-run Korean Central News Agency was apparently too much for the President to bear — the Agency seemingly ran a story accusing Trump of being a "lunatic old man."

    ​Trump would not take the apparent slight lying down, responding in kind with a tweet slamming North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in playground terms.

    3. ‘Covfefe'

    Trump confounded the world and sparked a brief viral tidal wave on May 30 when he posted a nonsensical tweet, just after midnight.

    Despite its hasty deletion, quick-on-the-mark Twitter users preserved it for posterity — some created memes, others (often facetiously) speculated on the President's true meaning, and why he appeared to have been cut off mid-sentence.

    ​Social media hijinks only intensified when then-press secretary Sean Spicer attempted to explain the tweet to reporters, suggesting a "small group of people" knew what Trump meant.

    4. Saudi Arabia

    In his first overseas visit as President, in May Trump visited Saudi Arabia.

    ​Riyadh pulled out all the stops for the trip, offering him the red carpet treatment and attending his arrival with a fighter jet flyover — his beaming face was even projected on the sides of buildings. A tweet noting his warm welcome proved very popular — many of the retweeters were Saudi citizens.

    ​A subsequent November tweet — in which the President expressing his "great confidence" in King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — came in the midst of an anti-corruption campaign, which saw Saudi ministers, business leaders and members of the Saudi royal family arrested, and proved even more popular.

    5. ‘You're Welcome'

    While Trump was on his November Asia trip, a trio of American college basketball players were arrested in China on shoplifting charges — Trump secured their released, and asked on Twitter whether they would express their gratitude.

    They did, and he responded warmly — at least initially. However, a perceived lack of appreciation on the part of one of the freed players' parents — who suggested Trump played little role in their liberation — prompted the President to suggest in tweets the triumvirate should've been left to languish in jail.

    ​His comments were widely derided.

    Related:

    Trump, May Discuss Jerusalem in First Call Since Twitter Spat
    Account of Right-Wing British Leader Retweeted by Trump Suspended - Twitter
    FBI Director Defends Agency Against Trump Twitter Attack
    Twitter Jumps On Melania Trump's Pearl Harbor Faux Pax
    Tags:
    twitter reactions, social media, tweets, Twitter, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), CNN, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 16-22)
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok