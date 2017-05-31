The Mystery of 'Covfefe': Trump Confounds the World With Enigmatic Tweet

What was strange was that even if he had spelled it right the sentence would not have made any sense. But it may have been that he was alluding to "negative press coverage" about Jared Kushner's links with Russia.

With over 127k retweets after 6 hours (at time of deletion), #Covfefe is in the Top10 of most retweetet tweets of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/rjL8WXPM9s — Martin (@Hyza87) 31 May 2017​

Shortly before the mysterious "covfefe" tweet the President had retweeted a post from Fox's morning show which said:

Jared Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in meeting, source says https://t.co/nF6bM1FEt1 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017​

Whatever Trump meant, the Twittersphere found it utterly hilarious.

Hillary had a 30 page plan about #covfefe on her website but none of you bothered to read it — Erika Heidewald 🗽 (@erikaheidewald) May 31, 2017​

"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe" pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017​

Moderator: Your word is #covfefe



Arvind: Use it in sentence



Moderator: Despite the constant negative press covfefe



Arvind: c-o-v-f-e-f-e pic.twitter.com/NNpAdoKG15 — Doug (@realDougWitt) May 31, 2017​

Several people made convoluted links to the recent incident when Trump, Egyptian President Fatah al-Sissi and Saudi Arabia's King Salman were seen with their hands resting on a glowing orb.

Orb is Bro spelled backwards pic.twitter.com/EGnRBo0LhV — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) May 22, 2017​

Someone created a Twitter profile of Covfefe the Strong, a Game Of Thrones-style character in a Viking warrior costume.

I have been summoned to this world. I know not why. — Covfefe the Strong (@CovfefeS) May 31, 2017

But another Twitter user created their own profile, The Wizard Covfefe, who replied:

No, you fool! It is I who have been summoned! By the Great Orb of T'kketh! — the Wizard Covfefe (@CovfefeW) May 31, 2017​

Late show host Jimmy Kimmel simply tweeted:

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017​

The rogue tweet was posted at around 1am Washington DC time on May 30, leading some to speculate whether Trump had dozed off at the keyboard or had maybe imbibed a nightcap.

It was finally removed five hours later, at 6am local time (11am BST) on Wednesday.

Trump himself later tweeted:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe"??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017​

​The bizarre tweet came only hours after Trump's communications director, Mike Dubke, resigned from his post in the White House "for personal reasons" after only three months in the job.



It also comes after a report claimed the White House is considering having a team of lawyers on duty 24 hours a day to vet Trump's tweets before they are published. Trump has 31 million followers on Twitter and his tweets have become legendary for their tone and because they sound just like "The Donald" when he speaks off the cuff. The White House has reportedly received legal advice that they can delete tweets but must "capture and preserve all tweets" in case of future lawsuits.

In a recent interview, Trump said his communications staff find it hard to keep up with him because he is such an active president, making it difficult for them to stand at the podium and talk to the press with with perfect accuracy.