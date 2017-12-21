Register
04:14 GMT +321 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US Sgt Barrett, left, instructs a Ukrainian soldier during joint training exercises on the military base in the Lviv region, western Ukraine, Thursday, May 14, 2015

    US State Department Confirms Licensed Commercial Export of Arms to Ukraine

    © AP Photo/ Evgeny Kraws
    US
    Get short URL
    103

    A US State Department official has confirmed to Sputnik that the United States approved licenses for the commercial export of lethal weapons to Ukraine.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The official pointed out, however, that the United States government has neither directly sold nor granted defensive weapons to Ukraine nor ruled out the option of doing so.

    "The Department of State has licensed the commercial export of a limited number of small arms and light weapons to Ukraine from US manufacturers," the official said on Wednesday. "We have never had any policy that restricts such commercial sales. The United States reviews requests for sales and export license applications on a case by case basis and this one was no different."

    Ukrainian tanks on the march
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
    Situation in Ukraine to 'Explode' If US Sends Offensive Weapons to Kiev – MP
    The US media said earlier on Monday that the State Department had approved for the first time the sale of lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine. Notably, The Washington Post reported that the State Department approved a sale worth $41.5 million for M107A1 sniper systems, ammunition as well as associated parts and accessories to Ukraine.

    Earlier in December, US President Donald Trump signed the country's defense bill, authorizing some $700 billion in funding for the Department of Defense. The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States said that the signed budget authorized the provision of defensive lethal weapons to Kiev.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a ceremony to hand over weapons and military vehicles to servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces in Chuhuiv outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 15, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
    US Defense Budget Earmarks $350Mln for Military Aid to Ukraine
    On Wednesday, Canada put Ukraine on its Automatic Firearms Country Control List, allowing Ottawa to supply Kiev with several types of weapons, but only after receiving authorization from the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

    Ukraine, which has been engaged in a military conflict in the southeastern region of the country for three years, has repeatedly asked the United States to provide it with defensive lethal and non-lethal weapons. Russia has repeatedly warned against plans to supply arms to Ukraine as it may lead to further escalation of the situation in Donbass.

    Related:

    'Coffin on the Wheels': Ukraine Boasts Military Hardware Before US, Gets Trolled
    Situation in Ukraine to 'Explode' If US Sends Offensive Weapons to Kiev – MP
    US Authorizes Supply of Lethal Defense Weapons to Ukraine - Ambassador
    US to Discuss With Russia Sending Peacekeepers to East Ukraine – Reports
    US Defense Budget Earmarks $350Mln for Military Aid to Ukraine
    Tags:
    sniper systems, supply, ammunition, license, guns, lethal weapons, contracts, defense, U.S. Department of State, United States, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explore the World With Professional Travel Photographers
    Disney's Donald?
    Disney's Donald?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok