Register
22:10 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Melania Trump, right, looks on as her husband President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla.

    Tickets to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party More Expensive Than Ever

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at his Mar-a-Lago club in South Florida just got more expensive, according to the private club’s members.

    The tickets for dues-paying members are going up to $600 and any guests that members bring along have to pay $750. Last year, the tickets for members were $525 while those for guests were $575. 

    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach is seen from West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Undocumented: Secret Service Says Mar-a-Lago Keeps No Record of Trump’s Visitors

    The extravagant party, which takes place, of course, in the Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom, includes a red-carpet entrance, a multi-course meal, a cover band, celebrities and the president and his family.

    "I've been to a lot of black tie events. This was a different feeling," said Lynn Aronberg, a Palm Beach public relations professional who attended the event last year as a guest and snapped a photo with Trump and his wife.

    "It was the best event I've ever been to," she added.

    The 2016 event was a huge success and this year's party is almost a sellout as well. According to the Trump Organization's outside ethics adviser, Bobby Burchfield, he doesn't see an ethical problem with the president hosting a lavish party at Mar-a-Lago.

    "I personally don't see any issues that are raised," Burchfield told POLITICO. "It's not a campaign event. It's a normal business New Year's Eve party."

    Burchfield didn't find the ticket price increase surprising, either, noting, "In this economy, we're seeing prices for a lot of things go up."

    On Tuesday, the Palm Beach Post reported that Trump is heading to South Florida for his Christmas vacation at the end of the week. First Lady Melania Trump and the couple's 11-year-old son Barron are supposedly already in Palm Beach.

    Even though few details have been revealed regarding the president's party, members and frequent club guests stipulate that Trump and his family will attend the party as they have done in previous years. 

    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach is seen from West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    ‘Assume the Data is Already Stolen’: Mar-a-Lago, Other Trump Holiday Homes’ Cybersecurity Full of Holes

    "Usually, this time of the year, he's there all the time," Debbie Berman, a Mar-a-Lago member, said.

    Last year, more than 800 people attended the event and feasted on "Mr. Trump's Wedge Salad," wild mushroom and swiss chard ravioli, sliced tenderloin and pan-seared sea bass. For dessert, the partygoers enjoyed baked Alaska and creme anglaise. A breakfast buffet was served after midnight.

    The Palm Beach Post revealed social media postings from the 2016 party featuring Trump in a tuxedo dancing with his wife.

    Steve Levine, co-owner of Jose Graterol Designs of Miami, is in charge of the 2018 Mar-a-Lago decorations for the third year in a row. He said that there won't be any presidential or patriotic themes. Instead, the decorations will consist of floral arrangements and other decorations in gold, silver and white hues.

    Party of the Moon, a cover band that has performed at previous Mar-a-Lago parties, is expected to return. The band also provided entertainment at former US President Barack Obama's Inaugural Ball and NFL quarterback Eli Manning's wedding.

    Since Trump assumed his role in the White House, several changes have been made at Mar-a-Lago. New initiation fees doubled to $200,000 and annual dues recently increased by $1,000, now amounting to $15,000. Members can only bring in two guests to the club at a time and dinner reservations cannot be made earlier than two weeks in advance. 

    This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla.
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Department of (E)state: Why Are US Government Websites Promoting Trump’s Profit-Driven Mar-a-Lago?

    According to the Palm Beach Post, 20 charity organizations left Mar-a-Lago after the president made comments earlier this summer in support of a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    Aronberg, who is not planning on attending Trump's party for New Year's Eve this year, admits that "it's just kind of strange" at the private club since Trump's election.

    "People who go there, if you're a Democrat you don't talk about it. If you're a Republican, it's a given you're going."

    Related:

    Iran Lambasts Trump's Security Strategy as Blame Game for US Political Failures
    Trump's Approval Rating Dips Even Further to 35 Percent
    Trump, May Discuss Jerusalem in First Call Since Twitter Spat
    US Senate Approves Trump's Tax Code Bill
    White House: Trump's NSS Shows Washington's Strong Stance on Russia
    Tags:
    New Year celebration, New Year, Mar-a-Lago, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explore the World With Professional Travel Photographers
    Can’t Get Enough of It
    We Need More Bases
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok