Trump Threatens Countries With Funding Cuts Ahead of UNGA Jerusalem Vote

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting that he is carefully watching the way countries vote in the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

"For all of these nations that take our money and then they vote against us at the Security Council, or they vote against us potentially at the [General] Assembly," Trump said ahead of the UN General Assembly will vote on that resolution on Thursday.

"They take hundreds of millions of dollars, and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we're watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We'll save a lot. We don't care," he added.

Trump's warning comes after US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in a letter addressed to several US allies ahead of the upcoming UNGA meeting that the US president would closely follow the vote on the status of Jerusalem and asked her to inform him about countries who vote against the United States. According to Haley, Trump would "take this vote personally."

The Palestinian foreign minister, as well as the Turkish top diplomat, have already slammed the US over its "threats" prior to the UNGA vote. According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Washington must stop using such methods as "no self-respecting country will bend to such pressure. Everyone will make the decision in accordance with its own conscience."

READ MORE: Three More Countries to Back Palestine's Bid on Jerusalem at UNGA — Ankara

On Monday, the US vetoed the UN Security Council resolution that called on Trump to reverse his decision on Jerusalem, while 14 states supported the document drafted by Egypt.

While Palestine has officially requested the 193-member United Nations General Assembly to hold an emergency special session on the issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Azerbaijian and Iran have already agreed to join Ankara and vote in favor of the resolution.

Trump's decision on Jerusalem drew widespread criticism from the international community, with Palestinian officials saying the US president was making the biggest mistake of his life and calling the move a provocation.