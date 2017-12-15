F-35C Jets on Carrier Lincoln Clear Qualifications for Logistics, Landing System

US pilots and aircrews on board the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln were qualified on the F-35C's Autonomic Logistic Information System (ALIS) and the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) during flight operations.

"The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) successfully completed Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) Carrier Qualifications for the F-35C Lightning II program, including first-time use of Autonomic Logistic Information System (ALIS) aboard a carrier, and use of the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) in an operational setting," the Navy said.

The ALIS is a networked information technology system that transmits operations, maintenance, prognostic, support, training and technical data on the F-35C to users and technicians worldwide. The all-weather JPALS system was rigorously tested during both clear and inclement weather, according to the Navy.

"JPALS works with the GPS satellite navigation system to provide accurate, reliable and high-integrity guidance for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft," according to published information on the NAvy's website. "The system features anti-jam protection to ensure mission continuity in hostile environments. JPALS is a differential GPS that will provide an adverse weather precision approach and landing capability."

As early as 2025, the Navy's aircraft carrier air wings will have a mix of 5th generation F-35C's, F/A18 E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, E-2D Hawkeye battle management and control aircraft, and MH-60R/S anti-submarine helicopters, the Navy said.