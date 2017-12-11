Up Next, Flamethrowers! Elon Musk Boasts of Hat Sales

Creator of the SpaceX Company and Tesla electric car, Elon Musk, in his new capacity of “hat salesman,” has kicked off another successful campaign.

Elon Musk, founder of The Boring Company, has once again shown that he can surprise people. It seems like the multi-CEO is prone to being a troll: he has sold an estimated 30,000 "boring" hats, and promised to start selling a branded flamethrower after 50,000 hats. And there is no doubt that it would sell like hot cakes, too.

Over 30,000 hats sold! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 11 декабря 2017 г.

After 50k hats, we will start selling The Boring Company flamethrower — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 11 декабря 2017 г.

The hats cost $20 each, and are selling like crazy. Knowing how to “turn hats into gold,” Musk has changed his Twitter bio to "Hat Salesman," and is having great fun watching people go nuts over the hats. Musk promised that "every 5000th buyer would get a free hat signed by the delivery guy," which raised many questions among his Twitter followers:

Maybe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 3 декабря 2017 г.

Because it’s stupid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 3 декабря 2017 г.

Elon Musk, businessman, engineer and inventor, founded the Boring Company in 2016, following his tweet-confirmation on boring tunnel to avoid traffic. He pins his hopes on technology that could someday be used for the Hyperloop system which envisages mass transportation at high speeds. Being fond of multi-tasking, the Tesla CEO, has recently unveiled a new-generation electric vehicle, the Tesla Roadster, which will be “the fastest production car ever made."

