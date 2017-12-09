Trump Communications Director Hicks Interviewed by Special Counsel's Office

According to The New York Times, investigators interviewed Hope Hicks on Thursday and Friday as part of Robert Mueller's probe into the 2016 US election, Russia and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Notably, the sources, privy to the matter, said that Hicks was warned by FBI earlier this year about alleged enhanced activity of Russian operatives trying to reach her via online correspondence during the presidential transition, the New York Times reported.

President Donald Trump's Director of Communications Hope Hicks spent two days in interviews with investigators of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, US media reported.

On August 16, the Trump administration named Hope Hicks as communications director after Anthony Scaramucci resigned from his position.

JUST IN: Hope Hicks interviewed by Mueller's team over last two days: report https://t.co/qfMv4iZdLV pic.twitter.com/jowlhobqVt — The Hill (@thehill) 8 декабря 2017 г.

Hicks previously served as the White House Director of Strategic Communications and as Trump's press secretary at the start of his presidential campaign.

FBI Gave Trump White House Comm. Dir. Hope Hicks Special Warnings About Russians Emailing Her…in her head she’s thinking “If you FBI guys only knew.” pic.twitter.com/AA1j2lZfJD — Trump's ZombieLand (@StevenReyCristo) 8 декабря 2017 г.

However, The New York Times stressed that there was no evidence provided so far to recognize actions of Donald Trump's adviser as wrong enough or illicit. According to media reports, US law enforcement agencies became alarmed by introductory emails that Hope HIcks allegedly received from Russian addresses in the weeks after Trump’s election.

Russia has denied any interference in the 2016 election, and both Trump and the Kremlin have rejected accusations of collusion.