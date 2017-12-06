Register
21:10 GMT +306 December 2017
    Senator Al Franken

    Mass Calls from US Democratic Senators for Sen. Al Franken to Resign

    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    US
    101

    Fourteen US Democratic Senators have called for their colleague, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), to resign after a seventh woman came forward on Wednesday accusing him of sexual misconduct. The senators have all posted on Twitter or made other public statements that Franken should resign his seat, and others are joining the call by the minute.

    The senators include Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey Jr. (D-PA), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Mazie Hirono (D-HA), Claire McCaskill (D-MS), Patty Murray (D-WA), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Ed Markey (D-MA), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and Michael Bennet (D-CO). Murray, as the Senate assistant minority leader and the third-highest ranking Democrat in the Senate, is the most powerful and influential of the group.

    Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), also joined the call for Franken to resign.

    Minnesota Senator Al Franken
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Second Accuser: Woman Says Senator Al Franken Groped Her at 2010 State Fair

    On Wednesday morning, Politico published an article claiming a former Democratic congressional aide had revealed to the publication that Franken sexually assaulted her in 2006. Franken, then a radio show host, allegedly tried to forcibly kiss her.

    "He was between me and the door and he was coming at me to kiss me. It was very quick and I think my brain had to work really hard to be like, 'Wait, what is happening?' But I knew whatever was happening was not right and I ducked," the aide, who asked to have her name withheld, told Politico. "I was really startled by it and I just sort of booked it towards the door and he said, 'It's my right as an entertainer.'"

    Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 24, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Octogenarian Michigan Democrat Conyers Outed as Latest Lothario, Faces Charges

    Franken denied the charge in a statement to Politico. "This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation," he said.

    The woman is the seventh to come forward and accuse Franken of such misconduct. He isn't the only one on Capitol Hill to be facing sexual harassment allegations — on Tuesday, Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) resigned following a barrage of former female aides accusing him of harassment.

    Franken's office announced that he will hold a press conference on Thursday.

    resignation, sexual assault, sexual harassment, US Senate, Al Franken
