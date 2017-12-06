Register
    Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Gilbert, Ariz.

    Organizer of Trump Jr.-Russian Lawyer Meeting to Testify Before US Congress

    © AP Photo/ Matt York
    Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya told the US Congress that she regrets her meeting with Donald Trump Jr., which was held in 2016 in New York. The US continues its investigation into groundless accusations of "Russia collusion."

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Rob Goldstone, the UK-born publicist who arranged a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in New York in 2016, will testify before the intelligence committees of both chambers of US Congress later in December, US media reported.

    The publicist could bear testimony "as early as next week," CNN reported Tuesday. Goldstone's lawyer has refused to provide a comment on the issue, the broadcaster added.

    In November, Goldstone told The Sunday Times that he was "keen to talk" to the officials engaged in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    On July 11, Trump Jr. released email exchanges with Goldstone, who represented Russian singer Emin Agalarov. Agalarov allegedly proposed the meeting between Trump's son and Veselnitskaya, who had reportedly claimed that she had information aboutthe illegal activities of former Democratic Party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

    READ MORE: US Senator Demands Congressional Hearing on Trump Jr. Interaction With WikiLeaks

    Trump Jr. said that the lawyer did not have any significant information, while the 2016 conversation focused solely on the problem of the adoption of Russian children by US nationals. Veselnitskaya said she had never worked for the Russian government and denied that she had offered any negative information on Clinton.

    ​Multiple US media outlets, officials, lawmakers and intelligence community members have accused Moscow of meddling in the US presidential election, which spurred on a series of allegations about Russia's interference in the elections of other states. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the claims, pointing out that they had never been substantiated. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the accusations groundless.

    Tags:
    US Congress, Natalia Veselnitskaya, Donald Trump Jr, United States
