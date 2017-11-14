Trump Jr. Releases Messages Exchanged With WikiLeaks During 2016 Election

Donald Trump Jr. publicly released on social media a chain of messages that he exchanged with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President's son, Donald Trump Jr., has released his private messages with Wikileaks, after a report published on Monday by the Atlantic alleged he was in communication with Julian Assange's organisation during the 2016 presidential election in the US.

"Here is the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak. How ironic!" Trump Jr. said in a message that accompanied the documents posted to Twitter on Monday.

Here is the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak. How ironic! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SiwTqWtykA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 14 ноября 2017 г.

​Senator Richard Blumenthal earlier said in a statement that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley must issue subpoenas to reveal the truth about communications between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks.

"These messages seem to indicate that President Trump’s son was actively engaged and may have been coordinating strategy with a known agent of the Russian government, WikiLeaks," Blumenthal said on Monday.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is currently probing alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Russia has denied all allegations that it meddled in the vote, calling the accusations absurd.