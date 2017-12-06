Register
10:26 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak about tax reform legislation in St. Louis, Missouri, US November 29, 2017. R

    Try, Try Again: Democrats to Bring Impeachment Articles Against Trump Wednesday

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    125

    A Texas Democratic Congressman has announced that he will be bringing articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the second attempt in as many months.

    Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said on Tuesday that he will bring the articles to the floor for a vote on Wednesday, adding that prominent Democratic leaders have asked to meet with him to discuss the bill.

    "I will meet with them in my office and here's what I will say: I will tell them that impeachment is not about Democrats," Green said during a speech before the US House of Representatives. "That it's not about Republicans. I will them that it's about democracy."

    U.S. President Donald Trump, center, puts on a jacket beside first lady Melania Trump, as President Trump meets the US troops at the U.S. Yokota Air Base, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko
    ‘We Are in a Crisis’: Move to Impeach Trump Gets Big Boost

    "I will tell them that I refuse to sit on the sidelines while the world is considering one of the great issues of our time. I will tell them that tomorrow, we will bring articles of impeachment to the floor of the Congress of the United States of America for a vote."

    High-minded talk aside, the move is essentially symbolic. Republicans control the House by a comfortable margin, while even many Democrats are lukewarm or cold to the idea of impeachment. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called impeachment a waste of time and energy, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) urged patience for frustrated Democrats who wanted to bring impeachment proceedings against Trump.

    "There may be a time. It is premature," Schumer told The Daily Beast in November. "And to call for [impeachment] now you might blow your shot when it has a better chance of happening."

    US President Donald Trump.
    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    US Congressman Cohen Introduces Resolution Calling for Trump's Impeachment

    "It is serious, serious, serious. And so… you wait."

    But Green and his fellows don't want to wait. The articles of impeachment he brought against Trump in October accused the president of "fueling an alt-right hate machine" that's "causing immediate injury to American society."

    Green decided not to force a vote at the time, but he pledged to do so before the year was out, which is soon.

    Related:

    US Using ‘Moscow Interference’ as Reason to Impeach Trump – Russian Lawmaker
    'Hanging From a Tree': Black US Lawmaker Seeking to Impeach Trump Threatened
    McCain Questions Rationality of Calls to Impeach US President
    US Congress Should Not Rush to Impeach Trump - Schiff
    Democrats Going to Do Whatever It Takes to Impeach Trump
    Tags:
    impeachment, House of Representatives, Al Green, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    The Art of the Steal
    The Art of the Steal
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok