DOJ to Let Congress Interview FBI Agent Linked to Trump Dossier - Reports

The House Intelligence Committee aims to interview a top FBI investigator, who may have been the agency's main contact with a person responsible for a dossier containing compromising information on US President Donald Trump.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Justice Department has agreed to allow the House Intelligence Committee to interview an employee from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who played a key role in an ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the US 2016 presidential election, according to local media reports.

The FBI agreed to allow an interview with an employee, who may have been the agency's main contact with former UK intelligence agent Christopher Steele, the person responsible for a dossier containing compromising information on US President Donald Trump, the CNN broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing the DOJ spokesperson.

On Saturday, the Fox News broadcaster reported that the Justice Department had reached out to House Speaker Paul Ryan to arrange an interview with Peter Strzok, one of the top FBI counterintelligence investigators and two other witnesses, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Steele's handler.

According to Fox, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes had been recommended by House investigators at one point to file contempt citations against the FBI and the DOJ, as the agencies had failed to make the witnesses in Russia probe available.

The US media has reported on Steele dossier, which includes information on Trump's alleged links to Moscow, in January. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it a forgery, and Trump himself has denounced the dossier.

On August 24, the US House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed the FBI and US Justice Department demanding "any documents, if they exist, that memorialize DOJ and/or FBI efforts to corroborate, validate, or evaluate information provided by Mr. Steele and/or sub-sources and/or contained in the 'Trump Dossier.'"

However, neither of the agencies has provided documents in response to this subpoena, the Washington Examiner reported earlier, citing sources familiar with the matter.

At the moment, the House and the Senate are looking into the alleged interference of Moscow into the presidential election and determining whether Trump's campaign had any ties to the Russian government. Another investigation into the purported interference is being conducted by the FBI and the DOJ under the guidance of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the claims of interference stressing that no evidence was offered to substantiate the allegations.