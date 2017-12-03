Trump Says FBI’s Reputation ‘Worst in History’, Blames Comey

President Trump slammed Federal Bureau of Investigation's reputation in his Twitter post, promising however to "bring it back to greatness."

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has discredited its reputation after years of fired FBI director James Comey’s leadership, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, pointing to "dishonest" investigation into former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information on her private email account among other issues.

"After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters…" Trump wrote on Twitter.

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters — worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Clinton used a private server and email accounts for official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 contrary to US regulations and established practice. The investigation into the case was closed in July 2015 after the FBI concluded that Clinton was "extremely careless" in handling her email system but recommended that no charges be filed against her.

The FBI reopened the probe prior to the November 8 US presidential election over newly discovered emails that may be pertinent to the case. However, the agency stood by its earlier conclusion.

In May, Trump fired Comey over the poor handling of the investigation into the Clinton private server and email scandal. On November 14, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the US Department of Justice will conduct a thorough, unbiased investigation into Clinton's mishandling of classified information, in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.