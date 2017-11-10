Register
20:39 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Alcoholism

    Study Finds Alcohol Literally Blows Your Mind

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    3169080

    Scientists have added to the list of harmful effects of hard drinking and found a clue to combating alcohol addiction.

    Chronic alcohol abuse not only kills brain cells but also prevents the generation of new ones, with women facing greater risks than men, according to a research paper by a team of University of Texas scientists carried in the latest issue of Stem Cell Reports.

    In their study, Dr. Ping Wu, UTMB professor at the Department of Neuroscience and Cell Biology, and his colleagues used a cutting-edge technique to tag brain stem cells in mice and analyze the long-term effect regular alcohol consumption has on these cells.

    Human brain
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Liquor Killing Brain Cells and 6 Other Myths About the Brain Debunked
    They also found that the effects of repeated alcohol consumption differed across brain regions. The brain region most susceptible to the effects of alcohol was the so-called sub-ventricular zone, which is where most of the new brain cells are created in adults.

    Significant differences between male and female mice were also discovered. The females displayed more severe intoxication behaviors resulting in greater reduction of stem cells in their sub-ventricular zone.

    READ MORE: Liquor Killing Brain Cells and 6 Other Myths About the Brain Debunked

    Because neural stem cells create new nerve cells and are vital to maintaining normal cognitive function, the scientists hope that the information obtained could ultimately lead to a clearer understanding of how best to treat and cure alcoholism.

    Related:

    New Understanding of Mental Reward System Means Better Alcoholism Treatments
    Liquor Killing Brain Cells and 6 Other Myths About the Brain Debunked
    Tags:
    brain cells, alcoholism, destruction, study, University of Texas, Ping Wu, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok