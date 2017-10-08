Alexander Ovechkin Sets NHL's 100-Year Hat Trick Record (VIDEO)

The Washington Capitals’ Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin once again etched his name into ice hockey’s record books by scoring back-to-back hat tricks in both of this season’s two opening games.

On Saturday night, the Washington Capitals’ 32-year-old captain scored four goals as his team routed the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 becoming the first NHL player to do this since 1917.

It was the fourth four-goal game of his career and second against the Canadiens.

Earlier, Ovechkin netted three goals in the third period leading his team to Thursday’s 5-4 shootout t victory over Ottawa.

It was the his career’s 19th hat trick that tied him with teammate Peter Bondra for the all-time franchise lead.

Alexander Ovechkin is the first to have had hat tricks in season openers since Cy Denneny of Ottawa, Joe Malone of Montreal and Reg Noble of Toronto, accomplished the same feat in the first two games of the 1917-18 season.

Considered by many to be one of the greatest goal scorers in the history of the NHL, Alexander Ovechkin was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players of all time in 2017.

Overall, Ovechkin has represented Russia at 11 World Championships and three Olympics in his career, winning the World Championship three times.