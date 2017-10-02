Las Vegas Shooter Identified as 64-Year-Old Stephen Paddock - NBC

The gunman in the deadly at an open-air event in Las Vegas, Nevada, was identified by law enforcement officials as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, NBC News' Pete Williams reported.

Paddock, who killed 20 people and wounded over 100 in shooting spree on Sunday, lived in Mesquite, Nevada, accrording to the report. Nevada sherriff Josef Lombardo said the law enforcement officers had found guns in a room that Paddock occupied, providing no further details on the matter.

​The Las Vegas police confirmed earlier on Monday that the suspect who'd been apprehended was “down.” The police continued to urge people to avoid the area; part of the highway was closed off.

A photo of the alleged suspect has been circulating on the social media.

Las Vegas police said they had located the "vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest."

We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 октября 2017 г.

​It was also reported police are seeking an alleged roommate of the suspect, Marilou Danley, for questioning.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 октября 2017 г.

​​The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had responded to the shooting incident by launching a manhunt as scenes of the carnage were posted online.

Meanwhile, police said that over 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the incident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW