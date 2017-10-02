At Least 20 Injured In Las Vegas Shooting – Reports

Las Vegas police investigating reports of an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay Casino.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to reports, at least 20 injured in shooting incident.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating reports about a shooting incident that occurred near a casino on Sunday night.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 октября 2017 г.

​"We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino," police said on Twitter.

The local police department also asked people to avoid the area.