US Senator: No Evidence of Collusion Between Trump Campaign, Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — No evidence has surfaced in a Senate probe of Moscow’s role in the US 2016 presidential campaign indicating that Trump aides colluded with Russia, Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Democrat and ex-officio member of the Intelligence Committee Jack Reed told guests at the Council on Foreign Relations on Friday.
"I have not seen any evidence," Reed stated in response to a direct question based on allegations by many Democrats that Russia and Trump aides coordinated efforts to attack the credibility of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
At the same time, Reed called the evidence "overwhelming" that Russia deliberately interfered in the elections, especially through elaborate systems of social media bots on Twitter.
Russia has repeatedly said it does not interfere in the affairs of other countries. Russian officials have called the US allegations of election meddling absurd and invented to deflect public attention from actual instances of revealed election fraud and corruption as well as other issues.
