Russiagate: Media Missing the Big Picture in Facebook, Twitter Inquiry

On today’s episode of Loud & Clear, Dr. Robert Epstein, Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, and Paul Street, a journalist, historian and author, join the show.

In our first hour, we discuss the controversy over the so-called "Russian Facebook ads" that have now drawn a direct response from Donald Trump.

The "Gang of Six" top Republicans have unveiled their proposal for an overhaul of the US tax system. Corporations can look forward to a big tax break — who are the other winners and losers? Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey talks about the issue.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has testified that there are 1,000 domestic terrorism investigations underway, mainly related to white supremacist groups and individuals. But has the federal government ever been serious about tackling violent, racist groups? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author, discusses this development.

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gave an impassioned speech at the party conference yesterday, slamming Saudi Arabia, Israel and Donald Trump while demanding that Britain stay in the European single market. Jackie Walker, former Vice Chair of the pro-Jeremy Corbyn organization Momentum, joins the show.

The Spanish central government is pulling out all the stops to prevent the Catalan independence vote from going ahead, calling in thousands of police officers. Dick Nichols, the correspondent for Spain and Catalonia for Green Left Weekly, talks about this issue.

