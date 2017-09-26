US Imposes Sanctions on Nine North Korean Banks, 26 Individuals

The sanctions were slapped on the individuals representing North Korean banks in Russia, China, Libya and the United Arab Emirates.
"OFAC designated eight North Korean banks and 26 individuals linked to North Korean financial networks in response to North Korea’s ongoing development of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and continued violations of United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs)," the release stated.
Three of the sanctioned individuals currently live in Russia.
The situation on the Korean peninsula has escalated in recent months after Pyongyang carried out several ballistic missile and nuclear tests, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The Council has imposed sanctions on North Korea, which, however, have failed to prevent Pyongyang from conducting new tests. Amid the escalation of tensions, Pyongyang and Washington have been exchanging inflammatory remarks and threats.
