US House of Representatives Passes $1.2 Trillion Spending Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House of Representatives passed on Thursday a $1.2 trillion omnibus spending bill for the fiscal year 2018.

The bill passed by a vote of 211 to 198. Twenty-five senators did not vote.

The move comes after the US national debt reached the $20 trillion mark last Friday for the first time ever after President Donald Trump signed a bill temporarily raising the nation's debt limit for three months. The legislation allowed the US Treasury Department to begin borrowing again under "extraordinary measures" to avoid a financial default.

Emergency funding to aid Hurricane Harvey relief was attached to the borrowing measure, amounting to $15 billion.