Trump Signs Bill to Extend US Debt Limit, Provide Aid to Hurricane Victims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump signed a bill to extend the US debt limit and offer assistance to victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

"[Trump] just signed H.R. 601 providing much needed support for storm survivors. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted," Sanders said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The congressional resolution signed by Trump also extends the US debt limit to avert a government shutdown in addition to providing some $15.25 billion for hurricane recovery efforts.

Earlier on Friday, the US House of Representatives approved the funding bill, which extends the US debt limit and prevents a government shutdown in October. The US Senate passed the measure on Thursday.