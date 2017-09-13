Training Accident Leaves 15 US Marines Injured at Camp Pendleton

A total of 15 US Marines were injured Wednesday during a training exercise that involved an amphibious landing vehicle at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, according to the Marine Corps.

© AP Photo/ Sarah Villegas US Navy Calls Off Search for 3 US Marines Missing in Australian Crash

Though the vehicle was engulfed in flames, all of the Marines involved were able to escape, the marines said in a statement.

The landing-accident took place at approximately 9:33 a.m. local time when troops were in the middle of a scheduled battalion training.

The Marines are currently being treated for injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families as they receive medical care," the statement added.

This is the latest in a string of accidents for the US military. Back in July the US Marine Corps canceled all flights for the KC-130T Hercules Transport planes after a crash killed one sailor and 15 Marines in Mississippi.