Trump Willingness to Work With Dems Generates Enthusiasm Among US GOP - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Republican voters in the United States are bucking members of their own party in Congress by embracing President Donald Trump’s overtures to congressional Democrats in an attempt to ease partisan tensions and score legislative victories on Capitol Hill, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Wednesday.

"Republicans (72 percent) are even more enthusiastic about the president working with congressional Democrats than Democrats (62 percent) and voters not affiliated with either major party (63 percent) are," a press release explaining the poll revealed.

Among all US voters, just 19 percent believe the US president should continue to rely on congressional Republicans to pass his agenda, a 10 point drop from 29 percent in early April, the poll revealed.

Trump surprised his fellow Republicans when he bypassed them last week to strike a deal with congressional Democrats to move quickly on aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey and to raise the ceiling on government money borrowing until mid-December, the release explained.

Trump continued his outreach on Tuesday by inviting Democratic Senators Joe Manchin, Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Donnelly to the White House for dinner — along with three Republican colleagues — in a bipartisan pitch for Congress to move forward on tax reform.

In the past, Trump has expressed disappointment with the failure of congressional Republicans to repeal or repair the nation’s ailing health care system, more commonly known as Obamacare, without Democratic support.