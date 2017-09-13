Register
00:25 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The US Congress building. (File)

    Trump Willingness to Work With Dems Generates Enthusiasm Among US GOP - Poll

    © AFP 2017/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    US
    Get short URL
    1142 0 0

    According to a poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports, Republican voters are more enthusiastic about Trump's reliance on congressional Democrats than Democrats or voters not affiliated with either major party.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Republican voters in the United States are bucking members of their own party in Congress by embracing President Donald Trump’s overtures to congressional Democrats in an attempt to ease partisan tensions and score legislative victories on Capitol Hill, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Wednesday.

    "Republicans (72 percent) are even more enthusiastic about the president working with congressional Democrats than Democrats (62 percent) and voters not affiliated with either major party (63 percent) are," a press release explaining the poll revealed.

    Among all US voters, just 19 percent believe the US president should continue to rely on congressional Republicans to pass his agenda, a 10 point drop from 29 percent in early April, the poll revealed.

    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joint new conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    US Dems Request Additional Details on Flynn-Brokered Deals in Mideast
    Trump surprised his fellow Republicans when he bypassed them last week to strike a deal with congressional Democrats to move quickly on aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey and to raise the ceiling on government money borrowing until mid-December, the release explained.

    Trump continued his outreach on Tuesday by inviting Democratic Senators Joe Manchin, Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Donnelly to the White House for dinner — along with three Republican colleagues — in a bipartisan pitch for Congress to move forward on tax reform.

    In the past, Trump has expressed disappointment with the failure of congressional Republicans to repeal or repair the nation’s ailing health care system, more commonly known as Obamacare, without Democratic support.

    Related:

    'Pandora's Box': Warsaw Demands for Reparations Could 'Bury Polish-German Ties'
    Venezuelan President's Supporters Hold Pro-Independence Demonstration in Caracas
    Syrian Democratic Forces Vow to Avoid Conflict With Gov't Troops in Deir ez-Zor
    Tags:
    poll, Republicans party, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Careful Erdogan
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok