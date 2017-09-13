Register
18:13 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen 03 August 2007 inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, DC.

    'If in Doubt, Bash Russia': Why FBI Probe Into Sputnik Echoes Cold War

    © AFP 2017/ Mandel Ngan
    US
    Get short URL
    0 6 0 0

    The FBI’s reported questioning of a former Sputnik employee is a political move that reflects a state of mind inherited from an earlier period, according to independent researcher Tom Secker.

    Speaking with Sputnik, Secker, who co-authored the book "National Security Cinema: The Shocking New Evidence of Government Control in Hollywood," said that "political reasons" are the only explanation behind the inquiry.

    "The suggestion is that Sputnik as a foreign government-funded news outlet had to send certain paperwork to the US government under the demands of FARA. Sputnik either did that, in which case there's nothing to answer for, or they didn't, in which case that should have been apparent months if not years ago. So why is the issue suddenly generating an FBI inquiry?" he pointed out.

    According to Secker, this situation is the result of the tensions between Moscow and Washington, which is "inevitable" at a time he described as the "neo-Cold War."

    "These people are being paranoid and stupid, but they're responding to a new phenomenon. Never before has there been another superpower with the foresight to try operating a news outlet broadcast from within Western countries in the local language," he said.

    The FBI headquarters building in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ YURI GRIPAS
    'Alarming Signal': FBI Probe of Sputnik Threatens Press Freedom, Human Rights
    According to media reports, FBI had access to Sputnik's work correspondence from Feinberg and another former employee of Sputnik's Washington bureau amid an investigation into an alleged Russian campaign to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

    Secker further suggested that the reported investigation into Sputnik’s activities or the media hysteria over the election meddling allegations stem from the failure of the neo-cons’ foreign policy, primarily the war on terror.

    "That myth might work for advancing the domestic security state but in terms of foreign policy it isn't generating much interest any more. So the neo-cons and others either need a new enemy, or always intended some kind of confrontation with Russia," Secker said.

    According to the expert, the Cold War mentality still lives on in the West and is often manifested in many American and British outlets in the form of the familiar position of "if in doubt, bash Russia."

    Yahoo News reported earlier this week that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has questioned former Sputnik correspondent Andrew Feinberg as part of its investigation into whether Sputnik was acting as a tool of so-called Kremlin propaganda in violation of the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

    Journalists in the media center
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    FBI Questions Ex-Sputnik Employee, Scrutinizing News Agency's Correspondence
    Commenting on the reported investigation against Sputnik, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the probe indicates serious censorship problems in the US and called it contradicting freedom of the press.

    He also emphasized that the work of foreign correspondents in Russia is not restricted by the authorities.

    "No censorship is allowed [in Russia], prosecution over content is not allowed, and, moreover, foreign media have absolutely equal rights with our domestic media," Peskov said.

    The report came as a bill was recently submitted to the House of Representatives of the US Congress to amend requirements for registration of foreign agents under the FARA. The project provides additional powers to the US Department of Justice to identify and prosecute organizations that "illegally" try to influence the political process in the US.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok