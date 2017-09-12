FBI Investigation Into Sputnik Indicates Serious Censorship Problems - Kremlin

The FBI has questioned a former Sputnik employee as part of a probe into the news agency's activities. The Kremlin has commented on the move.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the FBI probe into Sputnik indicates serious censorship problems in the United States, describing the action as a move contradicting pluralism and the freedom of the press.

Earlier it was reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) questioned former Sputnik employee Andrew Feinberg as part of the investigation of reports that the agency allegedly acted as a Russian propaganda agency in violation of the US Foreign Agents Act (FARA).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW