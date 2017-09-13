Nine Newly Passed Counterterror Bills to Keep Americans Safer - US Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nine counterterrorism bills passed by the US House of Representatives on Tuesday will help keep Americans safer, the chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security said in a statement.
"These bills, among other things, help the Department of Homeland Security identify emerging threats, support state and local authorities, and strengthen and better coordinate the Department’s Intelligence Enterprise. Sixteen years after 9/11, we must continue to build upon the coordination between all levels of law enforcement to keep Americans safer," McCaul stated after the House passed the bills.
The passed legislation includes H.R. 2470, which would require the Homeland Security Department to produce an annual report on emerging and persistent border, cyber and transportation security threats to the United States.
A third piece of legislation, H.R. 2427, would require the State Department to report to produce an annual catalog for local law enforcement agencies about Homeland Security Department training, publications, programs and services.
Another piece of legislation, H.R. 2433, would require the Homeland Security Department to create and distribute a threat assessment of terrorists' use of virtual currency.
Other items of legislation include a bill to rotate Homeland Security Department intelligence analysts to provide cross-training, as well as a draft law to improve intelligence sharing with local law enforcement agencies.
