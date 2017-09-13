Nine Newly Passed Counterterror Bills to Keep Americans Safer - US Lawmaker

The chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security says that nine counterterrorism bills adopted by the House serve the purpose of maintaining security in the country.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nine counterterrorism bills passed by the US House of Representatives on Tuesday will help keep Americans safer, the chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security said in a statement.

"These bills, among other things, help the Department of Homeland Security identify emerging threats, support state and local authorities, and strengthen and better coordinate the Department’s Intelligence Enterprise. Sixteen years after 9/11, we must continue to build upon the coordination between all levels of law enforcement to keep Americans safer," McCaul stated after the House passed the bills.

The passed legislation includes H.R. 2470, which would require the Homeland Security Department to produce an annual report on emerging and persistent border, cyber and transportation security threats to the United States.

© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov Terrorism in Russia Nearly Defeated - Security Council Head

H.R. 2471, meanwhile, would direct the secretary of Homeland Security to share information with other law enforcement entities about federal inmates jailed for terrorism offenses.

A third piece of legislation, H.R. 2427, would require the State Department to report to produce an annual catalog for local law enforcement agencies about Homeland Security Department training, publications, programs and services.

Another piece of legislation, H.R. 2433, would require the Homeland Security Department to create and distribute a threat assessment of terrorists' use of virtual currency.

Other items of legislation include a bill to rotate Homeland Security Department intelligence analysts to provide cross-training, as well as a draft law to improve intelligence sharing with local law enforcement agencies.