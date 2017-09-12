On the Anniversary of the 9/11 Terror Attacks, 'Are We Safer?'

On the Anniversary of the 9/11 Terror Attacks, Fault Lines hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan ask, “Are We Safer?” Former top Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s Brietbart declares war on the GOP.

In the first hour, Fault Lines hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will examine headlines and catch you up on the top stories from over the weekend.

In the second hour, on the anniversary of the 9/11 Terror Attacks, Fault Lines hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan will examine our national security policies and ask, "Are We Safer?" The UN Security Council takes up North Korea. With special guests John Kariakou and Ishmael Rower.

In the third hour, Garland and Lee will analyze Former top Trump advisor Steve Bannon's interview on the CBS 60 Minutes program, and discuss what Brietbart's "declaration of war on the GOP" means for Trump and the Republicans. Has right wing media gone off the rails or is the GOP out of touch with their base?

