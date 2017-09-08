Pentagon Buys 50 Heavy Military Tactical Trucks for Nearly $20Mln

Pentagon announced that the US Army awarded Oshkosh Defense more than $19 million for fifty overhauled Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Army awarded Oshkosh Defense more than $19 million for fifty overhauled Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Oshkosh Defense [of] Oshkosh, Wisconsin has been awarded a $19,286,100 modification… contract for 50 recapitalized M1120A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks," the release said on Thursday.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh in the US state of Wisconsin over the next three years with an estimated completion date of September 17, 2020, the Defense Department said.

The Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) is an eight-wheel drive, diesel-powered, 10-short-ton (9,100 kg), tactical truck used by the US military and others. More than 27,000 have been manufactured mainly for the US Army but also for other militaries.