22:07 GMT +307 September 2017
    Donald Trump Jr. stands onstage with his father Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump after Trump's debate against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S. September 26, 2016.

    Trump Jr Tells Senate He Sought Dirt on Clinton's Political 'Fitness' - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder/File Photo
    Donald Trump Jr. reportedly met with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 to obtain vulnerable information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in order to determine her political competence.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Donald Trump Jr. allegedly told US Senate investigators that he met a Russian lawyer in June 2016 to obtain vulnarable information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in order to find out whether she fits for an office, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

    Trump Jr. also allegedly said he intended to ask his own lawyers whether it would be appropriate to release any information he obtained from Natalia Veselnitskaya about Clinton, according to The NYT, which said it obtained a copy of a prepared statement Trump Jr. delivered to Senate Judiciary Committee investigators.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Savostyanov/TASS/Host Photo Agency
    US Anti-Russia Election Campaign Rhetoric ‘Big Mistake’ - Putin
    Trump Jr. testified before the Judiciary Committee on Thursday as part of its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations as "groundless."

    US media reports suggested in early July that Trump Jr. alongside Jared Kushner and the president's campaign manager Paul Manafort participated in a 2016 meeting with the Russian lawyer. Veselnitskaya had allegedly promised to provide Trump Jr. with compromising information about his father's then-election rival, Hillary Clinton. The claim has been denied by Veselnitskaya, the White House and the Kremlin.

