Donald Trump Jr. Agrees to Transcribed Interview With US Senate Judiciary Cmte

Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to sit down with the US Senate Judiciary Committee for a transcribed interview according to the committee chair's spokesman Taylor Foy, US media reported.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Natalia Veselnitskaya on Meeting With Trump Jr. and Genocide in the US Press

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to CNN, Trump Jr. will be interviewed by both the Judiciary Committee's senators and senior members of the staff.

He is expected to appear as early as September, but the committee spokesman would not disclose the exact date.

CNN reported that Trump Jr.'s attorney declined to comment on the story.

In July, US media reported that Trump, Jr. met in June 2016 with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, expecting that she would present a sensitive information about Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. has said that the conversation focused solely on the problem of the adoption of Russian children by US nationals.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is probing Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US election.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in US elections, calling them absurd and created to deflect public opinion from pressing domestic issues.