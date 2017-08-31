Police Officer Dies After California Motel Shooting

The 52-year-old officer died on the way to the hospital after the shootout at the motel at the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard, Jones indicated. Two other officers were wounded in the attack.

"This is certainly the most difficult thing a department can go through," Jones said. "We'll survive this as a community. We've been through it before. But it is painful. It will take a period of grieving."

The sheriff added French, a 21-year veteran, is survived by a girlfriend, adult children and grandchildren.

The two California Highway Patrol officer​s that were with French are currently in the hospital being treated and are expected to survive. Their names are being withheld for the moment, spokesperson Chad Hertzell told the Bee.

Three suspects, two women and a man, were detained by law enforcement after the incident. The clash began after agents were led to the motel by a stolen vehicle they were investigating. Just as the officers were going to search the room, a "gun battle" ensued. Two officers were shot as they went to knock on the door, while the third was shot after they started returning fire.

Back-up officers later detained a man wielding a "high-powered rifle." The two women had been detained after they led cops on a car chase prior to the motel clash.