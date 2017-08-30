Three Police Officers Shot at California Motel

Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy were shot at a Ramada Inn in Sacramento, California, Wednesday morning. Three suspects, two women and a man, have since been detained by law enforcement.

​The wounded officers were sent to UC Davis Medical Center and Mercy San Juan Medical Center, according to Capital Public Radio; their condition is still unknown. SWAT vehicles were later directed to the scene of the crime at the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Sgt. Tony Turnbull told local news station Fox 40 that the agents were investigating the suspects at the motel after a stolen vehicle led officers to the scene. Once the officers went to search the room, a "gun battle" ensued after a suspect fired at the two highway patrol officers through the door and walls. The shooter was firing from the room's balcony with a "high-powered rifle," the spokesperson added. One officer was shot during this altercation.

The gunmen later fled the scene in a separate car, but the car chase ended after the gunman crashed the vehicle. The suspect was later shot and taken to the hospital after another exchange of gunfire. Law enforcement officials are evacuating the motel in case any possible suspects remained in the establishment.

​A manhunt was launched officials urged local residents within the area to shelter in place.

El Camino Fundamental High School and Arcade Middle School were put on precautionary shelter-in-place order, but it has since been lifted.