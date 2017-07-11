Trump Nominates Ambassadors to Italy, Czech Republic

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Trump today announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration… Stephen B. King of Wisconsin to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Czech Republic," the release stated on Monday.

King has previous experience working for the Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) where he conducted inquiries into civil right violations. He also served as a special assistant to the US Secretary of Agriculture for liaison between USDA and the Agriculture Committees of the House and Senate, the release noted.

Trump also nominated Lewis Eisenberg, a prominent American financier, to become Ambassador to Italy, the release added.