US State Dept. Approves $58.2Mln Sale to Netherlands of Missile Warning System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The deal expands an earlier contract that was worth $8.2 million for 33 laser detecting sets, components of the missile warning system, the release explained.

"The estimated cost is $58.2 million," the release stated on Monday. "The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."

The amended contract also includes technical support and training, the release noted.

The principal contractor will be BAE Systems, according to the release.