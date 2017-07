WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Work on the contract will be conducted over the next five years with an estimated completion date of July 2, 2022, the Defense Department added.

"Applied Research Associates [of] Albuquerque, New Mexico was awarded a $49,499,500 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development task orders for prototyping sensors; tools; hardware and software; testing; modeling and simulation training," the release stated on Monday.