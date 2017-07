WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Richardson explained the changes he is advocating for are needed because the current state of the security environment is more fast-paced and increasingly competitive.

"Our advantage is shrinking," Richardson told Fox News on Monday. "We must reverse this trend."

In the next 30 years, the US Navy proposes to create a 355-ship flee with 12 aircraft carriers, 104 large surface combatants, 52 small surface combatants, 38 amphibious ships and 66 submarines.

US Navy spokesperson Kara Yingling noted that in fiscal year 2017 the Navy expects to build 13 and retire six ships.