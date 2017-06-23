Canadian Suspect in US Airport Stabbing Tried to Buy Gun Before Attack - FBI

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canadian national Amor Ftouhi, who allegedly stabbed a law enforcement officer at an airport in the US state of Michigan, unsuccessfully attempted to purchase a gun in the United States before the attack, Gelios said.
"We have information that Ftouhi attempted to buy a gun and was unsuccessful in that attempt in the United States," Gelios stated.
Although the investigation is ongoing, it appears Ftouhi’s attack was not part of a wider plot or involved other suspects, Gelios also said.
On Wednesday, Ftouhi was charged with committing violence at an international airport which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Canadian authorities are assisting US authorities by conducting their own investigation on Ftouhi, who resided in Canada. Ftoubi entered the United States from Canada legally as early as June 18, Gelios noted.
