Canadian Suspect in US Airport Stabbing Tried to Buy Gun Before Attack - FBI

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canadian national Amor Ftouhi, who allegedly stabbed a law enforcement officer at an airport in the US state of Michigan, unsuccessfully attempted to purchase a gun in the United States before the attack, Gelios said.

"We have information that Ftouhi attempted to buy a gun and was unsuccessful in that attempt in the United States," Gelios stated.

Ftouhi will face additional charges in the future once the investigation is over, likely terrorism-related charges, Acting US Attorney for Eastern District of Michigan Daniel Lemisch explained.

Although the investigation is ongoing, it appears Ftouhi’s attack was not part of a wider plot or involved other suspects, Gelios also said.

On Wednesday, Ftouhi was charged with committing violence at an international airport which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI is treating the incident as a possible act of terrorism. Ftouhi walked up to an airport security official who was in full uniform and stabbed him in the neck with a knife while referencing killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and yelling "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) in Arabic.

Canadian authorities are assisting US authorities by conducting their own investigation on Ftouhi, who resided in Canada. Ftoubi entered the United States from Canada legally as early as June 18, Gelios noted.