Canadian Man Arrested for Stabbing Airport Officer in US State of Michigan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Michigan’s Bishop International Airport was temporarily shut down after a security officer was stabbed by the suspect.

"A 49-year old man from Quebec, Canada, was arrested this morning on charges of committing an act of violence at an airport," the release stated on Wednesday.

The release stated the suspect Amor Ftouhi walked up to an airport security official who was in full uniform and stabbed him in the neck with a knife while referencing killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and yelling "Allahu Akbar."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) noted earlier on Wednesday that the victim Jeff Neville is in stable condition.

Ftouhi will be making his initial appearance in federal court later in the day in the Michigan city of Flint, the release noted. If convicted, Ftouhi faces a statutory maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, the release added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FBI stated it is treating the incident as a possible act of terrorism.