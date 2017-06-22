Acting FBI Chief McCabe to Meet Mueller to Discuss Trump-Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCabe stressed the FBI will do everything necessary to foster the probe.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Attorney All-Stars: Mueller Constructs Legal Team for Trump Probe

"I’ve had many, many interactions with the Special Counsel and his representatives, in fact, we are meeting in the next 24 hours to discuss exactly that… I have assured Director Mueller that we will do everything necessary to deliver the resources and to meet the needs that he has to do that work," McCabe told the House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee for Commerce and Justice.

McCabe explained the FBI continues to maintain responsibility for counter intelligence against all foreign adversaries, including Russia, but is careful not to impede on the investigation of the special council.

The acting FBI director stated he has met with Trump on a few occasions, but has not felt uncomfortable during those meetings. He noted that he was not alone in those meetings and sought approval from the US Deputy Attorney General before having contact with the president.