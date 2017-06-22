Acting FBI Chief McCabe to Meet Mueller to Discuss Trump-Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCabe stressed the FBI will do everything necessary to foster the probe.
McCabe explained the FBI continues to maintain responsibility for counter intelligence against all foreign adversaries, including Russia, but is careful not to impede on the investigation of the special council.
The acting FBI director stated he has met with Trump on a few occasions, but has not felt uncomfortable during those meetings. He noted that he was not alone in those meetings and sought approval from the US Deputy Attorney General before having contact with the president.
