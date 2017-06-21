Register
    A police officer mans a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017

    Gunman Who Attacked GOP Members Had Storage Locker in VA With Over 200 Rounds

    REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Last week, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson opened fire on participants of a Republican baseball practice, injuring Congressman Steve Scalise and four other individuals at a baseball game in Alexandria, VA.

    FBI said on Wednesday that the shooter had kept a storage locker in Alexandria, Virginia, which he had visited 43 times between April and June. He also did it the morning before attacking House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and other people. The facility contained over 200 rounds of ammunition alongside a laptop computer.

    Hodgkinson, who was responsible for the shooting at a Republican congressional baseball team practice on June 14, acted alone and is not connected to any terrorist, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office Andrew Vale said in a press briefing.

    "At this time the FBI has assessed that the deceased shooter, James Thomas Hodgkinson acted alone," Vale stated. "We also assessed there was no nexus to terrorism."

    The FBI also noted that the shooting appeared to be more of a spontaneous incident than one which Hodgkinson had planned.

    Police survey a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017
    REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Virginia Shooting Spree Stems From Hatred Generated by Democrats - State Senator
    The two weapons found on Hodkinson at the scene of the shooting were purchased in March of 2013 and November of 2016, the FBI added.

    FBI Special Agent in Charge Timothy Slater said at the press conference that Hodgkinson had a piece of paper with the names of six members of Congress. However, Slater claimed there is no indication the names were a hit list or intended targets.

    Five people were shot by Hodgkinson on the baseball field, including Republican Congressman Steve Scalise, a former congressional aide, a current staffer of Congressman Roger Williams, and two US Capitol Police Officers.

    Scalise remains in the hospital and is in serious condition.

    James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois is seen in this undated photo posted on his social media account
    REUTERS/ Social Media
    James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois is seen in this undated photo posted on his social media account

