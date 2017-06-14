Multiple People, Including Majority Whip Scalise, Shot in Alexandria, VA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Fox News channel, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and his aides were shot at a baseball practice.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) 14 июня 2017 г.

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) 14 июня 2017 г.

SHOOTING: Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) and others were shot at a baseball practice in Alexandria, VA.#wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/4fS96MPTMa — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) 14 июня 2017 г.

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque/File Photo House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, hours before an expected vote to repeal Obamacare in Washington, D.C., U.S. on May 4, 2017



Utah Republican senator Mike Lee told Fox News Scalise had been shot in the hip and his life was not in danger. Someone applied a belt as tourniquet on the congressman. A lot of police officers have arrived at the scene.

US Park Police have arrived for medevac in #AlexandriaVA #DelRay after multiple gunshots fired near YMCA baseball field. pic.twitter.com/s9yCmg61Xl — Adam Shaw (@adamleeshaw) 14 июня 2017 г.

Republican Mo Brooks of Alabama, who was present at the scene, said the shooter was a white male and he had fired between 50 and 100 shots. Brooks said the shooter had a rifle. Not the scene is secure. He added that at least four people, including Scalise, were injured, according to Bloomberg. CNN said tow policemen had been shot.

Active shooter situation during this mornings trip to the Y. Terrifying. Am ok. Sheltered in place & under lockdown. pic.twitter.com/iJs6fZpjiK — Joseph Miscavige (@JoeMiscavige) 14 июня 2017 г.

4 people shot near sports field in Alexandria on Monroe Ave. At least on person airlifted to hospital. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/HsrnbgFN78 — Larry Miller (@LarryMillerTV) 14 июня 2017 г.

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of the situation developing in the state of Virginia, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement.

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) 14 июня 2017 г.

US Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are heading to the scene of the shooting involving Congressman Steve Scalise and others during baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, the bureau said in a statement.

"ATF special agents from Washington Field Division are responding to the shooting in Alexandria, Va. to assist our law enforcement partners."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW