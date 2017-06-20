Body of Muslim Teen Slain in Washington Suburbs Found in Pond, Suspect Arrested

Hassanen is said to have been in some sort of disagreement with 22-year-old Darwin Torres. As Hassanen and her friends walked back to the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center after grabbing a bite to eat, the teen was assaulted and from local media reports it appears her friends simply bailed.

Police began looking for the girl around 4:00 a.m., according to NBC Washington, who cited police sources. According to ADAMS, the dispute occurred at 4 a.m.

“Community members” saw the teenagers “and directed them to ADAMS Center,” the faith organization said in their statement. “Immediately thereafter, the ADAMS’ personnel notified both Loudon County and Fairfax County authorities who immediately began an extensive search to locate the missing girl,” the statement explained.

Approximately 11 hours later, the girl’s body was found in a pond two to three miles from where the incident occurred.

"We call on law enforcement to investigate and determine the motive of this crime and prosecute to the full extent of the law," the ADAMS Center added.

While Hassanen’s death may look like a targeted hate crime, Fairfax County Police on Monday said the incident was being probed as a road rage case gone awry. The investigation "at this point in no way indicates the victim was targeted because of her race or religion," police officials stated.

Torres, originally from El Salvador, communicated to the police via a Spanish translator after being detained. His aunt told the Washington Post that neither she nor anyone in her family knew about the girl and didn’t believe Torres knew her, either.

"I can’t believe it," she said, "[Torres] is nice with my mom. He is nice with my family. He’s a nice dad."