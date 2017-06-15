US Baseball Attack Elevates Partisan Politics to National Security Threat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The attack by a lone gunman on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia has suddenly elevated toxic partisanship in Washington, DC into a US national security threat, according to a report by the private intelligence firm Soufan Group on Thursday.

"If authorities determine the attacker intended to effect political policies or sentiments through his violence — a likely conclusion — it would be a clear case of domestic terrorism," the report stated.

The attack was a reflection of just how divisive the US political environment has become — which represents a "true national security concern," the report explained.

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Trump Visits Lawmaker Recovering From Shooting at Baseball Practice in Virginia

Congressman Steve Scalise, third ranking Republican in the US House of Representatives, remained in critical condition on Thursday following the shooting that wounded three others, including a Capitol Police officer.

Though the specific motive for the shooting is not yet clear, the gunman was vocally opposed to President Donald Trump and served as a volunteer in the presidential campaign of US Senator Bernie Sanders.